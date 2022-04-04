Fed. Circ. Says Mass. Judge's Ruling Left IP Without Scope

By Dani Kass (April 4, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday revived manufacturer Littelfuse Inc.'s fuse patent infringement suit against Mersen, saying a Massachusetts federal judge erred on a case-dispositive claim construction ruling. A three-judge panel faulted U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani for construing a patent's dependent claims narrower than the independent claims they fall under. Judge Talwani had found that the dependent claims in the fuse end cap patent embody a single-piece apparatus, while the independent claims covered a multipiece. "By definition, an independent claim is broader than a claim that depends from it, so if a dependent claim reads on a particular embodiment of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS