Dechert Adds M&A, Private Equity Pro In SF

By James Mills (April 5, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Dechert LLP is continuing to expand its San Francisco office by adding a credit and investment firm general counsel as a partner in its corporate group. Nicole Macarchuk, who spent the past 3 ½ years as chief operating officer and general counsel at boutique investment firm Angel Island Capital, joins the Dechert corporate and securities group, the firm announced Monday. With a strong knowledge of the alternative asset management industry, she will also serve on the firm's private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and private credit teams, the firm said. Prior to Angel Island, she was general counsel for global investment firm...

