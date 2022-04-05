Oil Refiner Says Marsh Failed To Find Adequate Policy

By Eli Flesch (April 4, 2022, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania-based oil refiner is suing the insurance broker Marsh & McLennan Agency for an alleged failure to find a policy covering business income losses in the event of a fire, according to a Monday notice removing the lawsuit to federal court. Coopers Creek Chemical Corp. said the policy Marsh obtained for it from Aspen Specialty Insurance Co. did not cover business interruption losses Coopers sustained after a fire at a Philadelphia-area facility. That went against Coopers Creek's stated desires for a policy, the chemical company said in accusing Marsh of negligence. Aspen was not named a co-defendant in the suit,...

