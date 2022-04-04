Insurer Wins £80M More From IBM Over Project Delay

By Silvia Martelli (April 4, 2022, 6:44 PM BST) -- An appeals court ruled Monday that IBM must pay another £80.6 million ($105.7 million) to the owner of Britain's Co-operative Insurance over an IT contract that went awry, concluding that damages for "wasted expenditure" shouldn't be excluded from the case. The Court of Appeal concluded that the High Court was wrong to find that IBM United Kingdom Ltd. owed Co-op owner Soteria Insurance Ltd. only £13 million to make up for the collapsed contract. The High Court misinterpreted the contract when deciding that wasted expenditure falls under the umbrella of "losses of profits, revenue and savings," the appellate judges found. Wasted...

