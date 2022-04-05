UPitt Doc Can Sue Bosses For Removal Over Diversity Article

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 4, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Monday that the former head of a cardiac fellowship program at the University of Pittsburgh's medical school can sue his supervisors for his removal over an article he wrote about a lack of diversity in the field, but that the school itself can't be held liable since it was not responsible for its employees' acts. U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan said Dr. Norman Wang made legally sufficient claims that Pitt physicians Mark Gladwin, Samir Saba, and Kathryn Berlacher violated his constitutional rights by removing him as director of the clinical cardiac electrophysiology fellowship program and...

