Albright Gets Help With Waco Patent Docket

By Dani Kass (April 4, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Former Sorey & Gilliland LLP attorney Derek Gilliland has been sworn in as the second magistrate judge in Waco, Texas, providing U.S. District Judge Alan Albright support on his massive patent docket, the Western District of Texas confirmed Monday. Judge Albright had nominated Judge Gilliland for the magistrate judge role in November, and the patent attorney was sworn in on Friday following government clearance procedures. He'll be joining longtime U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske. U.S. District Judge Alan Albright swearing in U.S. Magistrate Judge Derek Gilliland Friday at the Western District of Texas' Waco courthouse. (KWTX/Tommy Witherspoon) "If Derek is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS