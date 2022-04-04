DOL Says Plane Repair Workers Owed $538K In Unpaid OT

By Emmy Freedman (April 4, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A staffing agency that sends plane maintenance and repair workers to airlines across the country owes Mobile, Alabama, workers nearly $540,000 for unpaid overtime, the U.S. Department of Labor said Monday. The Kentucky-based TechFlyte LLC, which sent workers to Alabama-based engineering company VT Mobile Aerospace, paid time-and-a-half for overtime at illegally reduced pay rates, according to the DOL. TechFlyte also labeled a portion of employees' wages as a per diem to hide the true pay rate, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, the agency said. The DOL's investigation found that the company owes 129 workers about $269,000 in back wages...

