ITC To Work Out Peloton's Patent Case

By Andrew Karpan (April 4, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission said Monday it would investigate patent infringement claims lodged last month by the legally beleaguered Peloton in its patent dispute with NordicTrack maker iFIT Inc., shortly after the commission agreed to take iFIT's patent case against Peloton. The news came from a press release the trade commission circulated a month after Peloton filed its lengthy complaint with the office, the latest round in the company's intellectual property fight with iFIT Inc. "An investigation [will] be instituted," ITC Secretary Lisa R. Barton wrote. The trade body's top judge, Clark S. Cheney, was handed reigns in the case, according to a notice that...

