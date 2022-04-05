K&L Gates Nabs Chamberlain Hrdlicka's IP Chair

By Matt Perez (April 5, 2022, 2:35 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP has announced the hiring of a partner in Houston who formerly served as the intellectual property chair at Chamberlain Hrdlicka White Williams & Aughtry. Collin Rose joins the firm in its intellectual property procurement and portfolio management practice group, the firm said Monday. He previously worked as a shareholder at Chamberlain, serving as chair of its intellectual property group, as well as its technology and intellectual property transactions practice. Rose joins amid a recent expansion of K&L Gates' IP practice, having brought aboard two partners and their 10-person patent team in Boston in March and launching an agency...

