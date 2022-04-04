Lowenstein Sandler Adds DLA Piper Tech Atty To DC Office

By Justin Wise (April 4, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Lowenstein Sandler LLP said Monday that it had brought on a DLA Piper tech and venture capital attorney as a partner in its Washington office, as the New Jersey-based firm continues to expand its presence in the nation's capital. Matthew VanderGoot, who spent nearly 18 years at DLA Piper, joined the firm as its first tech partner based in the District of Columbia. The firm's tech practice is prominent in New York and Palo Alto, California, said D.C. Managing Partner Zarema A. Jaramillo, and bringing over VanderGoot represents an effort to expand its presence in the venture capital and tech scene...

