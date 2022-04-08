Bryan Cave Brings On DLA Piper Tech Pro In Santa Monica

By James Mills (April 8, 2022, 9:29 AM EDT) -- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP has taken on a DLA Piper technology expert as a partner in its office in Santa Monica, California. Anne Friedman, who spent eight years at DLA Piper, joins the BCLP technology, commercial and government affairs practice, the firm announced on April 4. She primarily handles technology deals, focusing on information technology and business processing, licensing, data privacy and confidentiality. Her practice is largely focused on structuring and negotiating large-scale strategic sourcing and technology transactions. Her work also frequently involves global and domestic outsourcings in information technology, software development and maintenance, and business process. "I'm looking forward...

