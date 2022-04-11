Latham Brings In Antitrust Partner From Kirkland In NY

By Isaac Monterose (April 11, 2022, 9:56 AM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has hired an antitrust partner away from Kirkland & Ellis LLP for the firm's global antitrust and competition team in its New York office. Katherine A. Rocco will handle antitrust matters for Latham such as price-fixing investigations, merger clearances, cross-border transactions and "large-scale domestic and cross-border investigations," the firm said in an April 4 statement. She'll also join the firm's litigation and trial department. "I was drawn to Latham for a number of reasons, including the elite antitrust practice, global footprint, entrepreneurial culture, and the firm's strength across practice groups, particularly private equity and M&A," Rocco said...

