DOJ Adds Promptness And Remediation To Leniency Program

By Bryan Koenig (April 4, 2022, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Companies disclosing anti-competitive conduct in the hopes of avoiding criminal charges and reducing fines must now report violations "promptly" and attempt to undo the harm they've caused, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday as part of crucial changes to its leniency program. DOJ Antitrust Division chief Jonathan Kanter announced the changes as the leniency program, often described as the centerpiece of department efforts against price-fixing and other cartels, continues to evolve. "Corporate boards and executives, and the counsel advising them, should understand that sitting on their hands after detecting an antitrust crime will have real ramifications — losing out on leniency...

