Power Co. Seeks Canadian Ruling On Texas Electric Price Suit

By Rick Archer (April 4, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A bankrupt Canadian-incorporated Texas power retailer Monday took the advice of a Texas bankruptcy judge to try to seek advice from the Canadian courts before proceeding with its attempt to claw back $274 million in payments to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. At a virtual hearing, Bankruptcy Judge David Jones said he disagreed with ERCOT's argument that the Just Energy Group lacks standing under Canadian law to bring its suit, but he said getting a ruling from the Canadian courts on the issue will save both parties lengthy appeals in the U.S. courts. "I don't apply Canadian law every day....

