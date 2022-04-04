Parts Of Oklahoma PBM Law Invalidated By Judge

By Adam Lidgett (April 4, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge has invalidated parts of a state law regulating pharmacy benefit managers, finding that those sections are preempted by the federal prescription drug program Medicare Part D. U.S. District Judge Bernard M. Jones on Monday trimmed Oklahoma's Patient's Right to Pharmacy Choice Act after finding multiple provisions were preempted by Medicare Part D, even though he rejected the suit's central premise that the entire law was preempted by the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act. While the state agreed that certain portions of the law about promotional materials and cost-sharing discounts were preempted by Medicare Part D, the...

