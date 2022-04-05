Wary Fed. Circ. Mulls Mitek's Mobile Check Deposit Patent Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (April 4, 2022, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Monday appeared hesitant to overturn a Texas federal judge's denial of California-based software firm Mitek Systems Inc.'s bid for a declaratory judgment action against United States Automobile Association over a mobile check deposit technology. However, one of the jurists on the three-judge panel seemed open to sending the remanding the case with instructs to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap to determine whether there were infringement claims sufficient to support a declaratory judgment. U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy B. Dyk, who asserted this view, suggested the allegations before the circuit court are too vague. Before a three-judge panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS