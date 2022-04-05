Hemp Processor Wants Seller's Contract Claims Ditched

By Sarah Jarvis (April 5, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Hemp processor Thar Process Inc. has asked a New York federal judge to toss claims brought against it by a third-party hemp seller and its CEO for purportedly failing to move equipment to their facility, with Thar alleging it didn't breach the contract invoked by the seller. Thar argued in a Monday memorandum supporting its motion to dismiss that the breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty claims brought against it by Plant Science Laboratories LLC and its CEO Michael Barnhart should be permanently dismissed because they don't allege Thar breached any obligation it had to PSL "in any manner...

