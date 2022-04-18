Ropes & Gray Adds Capital Markets Pro From Weil

By McCord Pagan (April 18, 2022, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Ropes & Gray LLP has added a capital markets partner in its New York office with experience in advising public and private companies for transactions such as initial public offerings, debt offerings and restructurings. Faiza Rahman joined Ropes & Gray on April 4 from Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and has represented clients such as 24-Hour Fitness, mortgage and real estate analytics business Black Knight Inc., and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Inc. "The Ropes capital markets platform is exceptional," Rahman said. "It's had so much growth over the past several years, especially in New York, and it's exciting to be a part...

