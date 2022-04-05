Investor Sues To Stop Chevron's $3B Biodiesel Acquisition

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 5, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- An investor has hit biodiesel company Renewable Energy Group Inc. and its board with a proposed class action accusing them of failing to properly apprise shareholders about the company's proposed $3.15 billion acquisition by energy multinational Chevron Corporation. Plaintiff Eric Wenning said Monday in Delaware federal court that Renewable Energy Group told its shareholders to vote in favor of the proposed deal in a proxy statement that didn't properly detail any possible conflicts of interest that the company's directors or financial adviser might have. Wenning also asserted that the proxy statement additionally left out information about the sales process that led...

