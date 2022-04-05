Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. Officials Claim Immunity In School Mask Mandate Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 4, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's acting secretary of health and a state education official told a federal judge in court papers Monday that as government officials they are immune from a lawsuit filed by group of parents alleging that their children were unfairly denied exemptions from a statewide school mask mandate.

In a motion to dismiss the parents' amended complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter and acting Deputy Secretary of Education Sherri L. Smith argued that they were shielded by qualified immunity from claims that the state's measures to curb the COVID-19 pandemic...

