Immigration Attys Stress Need For Suits To Fix Visa Logjam

By Mike LaSusa (April 6, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Legal battles aimed at fixing the U.S.' notorious immigration backlogs have been met with stiff resistance from the Biden administration, and the attorneys leading those battles say that more litigation is the best shot at fixing bureaucratic logjams. The U.S. Department of State and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services have repeatedly dug in their heels when faced with lawsuits over processing delays for diversity and spousal visas, fighting to get those cases thrown out, and then appealing court orders to process and issue time-limited visas set to expire. Several firms, including Morrison Urena LC, Siskind Susser PC and Kuck Baxter Immigration...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS