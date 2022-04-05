Bankruptcy Judges In Florida Want To Be Put Out Of Business

By Carolina Bolado (April 5, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The message from Florida bankruptcy judges to the state Legislature this year was clear: Please put us out of business. The result is a new law that will require Florida high school students to take a financial literacy course, a step that many bankruptcy judges and practitioners hope will prepare those students to make smart financial decisions later in life. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Dorothy L. Hukill Financial Literacy Act — named after a late state senator who was a proponent of financial education — on March 23, but the road to the law started more than a decade ago,...

