Hexcel Faces Pollution Suit Over NJ Manufacturing Site

By Bill Wichert (April 4, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- New Jersey environmental regulators hit Hexcel Corp. and another entity Monday with a lawsuit seeking natural resource damages for pollution at a chemical manufacturing facility, citing the impact on the surrounding "overburdened community" of largely low-income and minority residents. With remediation at the Lodi, New Jersey, site finished, the state Department of Environmental Protection brought the suit against Hexcel and Fine Organics Corp. to secure compensation for the lost value of the groundwater contaminated by the release of volatile organic compounds, or VOC, polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, and petroleum products. Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin noted Monday in...

