McLaughlin Remembered As 'Righteous,' 'Pugilistic' Attorney

By James Boyle (April 6, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Friends and colleagues of McLaughlin & Lauricella PC trial attorney Slade McLaughlin said the Philadelphia legal community lost a tireless advocate for victims and a dedicated mentor for other lawyers. McLaughlin, 65, died by suicide Sunday in what his longtime friend and law partner Paul Lauricella said was a tragic and shocking act that took him completely by surprise. Lauricella told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday that he was still processing McLaughlin's loss. "It's like the old saying that everybody is dealing with things, and we should appreciate that," Lauricella said. "Slade's work was his escape from what was obviously a serious...

