Immigration Prosecutors Told To Nix Nonpriority Cases

By Mike LaSusa (April 5, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has instructed immigration prosecutors to drop cases that it says are low priority and don't fall within the guidelines for immigration enforcement laid out by President Joe Biden last year. The new guidance aims to reduce the number of cases ICE and the U.S. Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review have to handle as immigration court backlogs continue to mount, Kerry Doyle, who heads the agency's Office of Principal Legal Advisor, said in a memorandum signed Sunday and made public Monday. "The exercise of prosecutorial discretion, where appropriate, can preserve limited government resources, achieve...

