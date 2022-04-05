Morgan Stanley Derivatives Pro Joins Katten

By McCord Pagan (April 5, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP has added a former Morgan Stanley derivatives lawyer as a partner in its New York office for its financial markets and funds practice group. Stephen R. Morris joined Katten on April 4, where he'll maintain his focus as a Wall Street lawyer who works on broker-dealer and futures commission merchant issues, as well as on emerging crypto matters, he told Law360. "What really I think loomed large for me in considering the move to Katten was the opportunity to stretch a little bit, and to start getting out of this very comfortable zone I found myself in,"...

