M&T Bank Is Accused Of Plot To Oust Older Workers

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (April 4, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- M&T Bank Corp. was hit with a hostile work environment lawsuit by a fired manager who claims the financial institution engages in a pattern of setting older employees up to fail and then ousting them. In a New Jersey state court complaint filed Friday, Stephen Sullivan, 50, alleged that his March 28 termination was the result of being shuffled to an "ambiguous" role leading a financial technology project. Sullivan contends that six other senior technologists around his age have also been fired over the past two years. "Mr. Sullivan has been subjected to the recurring pattern of harassment causing many employees...

