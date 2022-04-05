Deported Man Urges Justices To Review 'Unfair' Deadline

By Alyssa Aquino (April 5, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A deported Salvadoran man urged the Supreme Court to review the Fifth Circuit's refusal to reconsider his decades-old deportation order, saying the Fifth Circuit held him to an invented and unreasonable filing deadline to keep his immigration case closed. Fredy Omar Gonzalez Hernandez, who immigrated to the U.S. as a six-year-old and was deported in the early 2000s after pleading guilty to a "crime of violence" under the Immigration and Nationality Act, has been fighting to return to the U.S. in the wake of the Supreme Court's 2018 ruling known as Dimaya, saying his crime wasn't a deportable offense. An immigration...

