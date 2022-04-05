PPG Atty Takes CLO Spot At Arconic

By James Boyle (April 5, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- An attorney with more than 15 years of in-house counsel experience has left PPG Industries to join Pittsburgh-based Arconic Corp. as its new chief legal officer as the company litigates a federal lawsuit filed by a former member of the legal department. Daniel Fayock has been added to Arconic's executive leadership team as executive vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, the company announced this week. He replaces Diana Toman, who resigned from the company in November. A spokesperson for Arconic told Law360 that Fayock was unavailable for comment Tuesday. As executive vice president and chief legal officer, Fayock will...

