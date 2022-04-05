FTC, DOJ Signal 'Turning Point' On Mergers, Enforcement

By Bryan Koenig (April 4, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice used a joint summit Monday to mark changes the Biden administration has already made to antitrust enforcement and changes ahead for tougher merger guidelines and expansive views of their powers, especially to protect workers. The remotely held summit appeared as much a signal of future enforcement efforts as it was a listening session to hear from the agencies' counterparts at the state and international level. The agencies look to fundamentally overhaul their merger guidelines amid broader government and private litigation targeting technology giants and proposed legislation to make mergers easier to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS