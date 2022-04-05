MHA Nation To Intervene In North Dakota Redistricting Case

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 5, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A North Dakota federal judge granted the Mandan, Hidatsa & Arikara Nation and two of its enrolled members' request to intervene as defendants in a redistricting case involving the Fort Berthold Reservation. In an order issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Peter D. Welte approved the MHA Nation's bid to participate in the lawsuit. The tribes are defending a recently approved legislative redistricting plan that created two new subdistricts in the state signed into law by Republican Gov. Doug Burgum. The two intervening defendants, Lisa DeVille and Cesar Alvarez, are members of the new subdistrict and oppose Charles Walen and Paul Henderson's...

