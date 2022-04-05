Feds Fight To Keep Structural Steel Duty-Free

By Grace Dixon (April 5, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission defended a decision to spare Chinese, Canadian and Mexican fabricated structural steel imports from duties at the Federal Circuit, arguing a domestic trade group now challenges a scope determination it originally requested. The ITC urged the Federal Circuit on Monday to keep with the Court of International Trade and affirm the ITC's February 2020 conclusion that imported structural steel parts are not hurting U.S. producers, a decision that had effectively tanked a slate of levies inked by Commerce that would have reached up to 206.49%. The American Institute of Steel Construction LLC had urged the court...

