Block Says Ex-Worker Downloaded Cash App Customer Data

By Hailey Konnath (April 4, 2022, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Financial technology giant Block Inc. disclosed in a securities filing Monday that a former employee downloaded brokerage account information from its subsidiary Cash App without permission, saying it had notified 8.2 million customers about the security incident. Block said the information included names, brokerage account numbers — which are associated with a user's stock activity on Cash App Investing — and, for some, brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings and stock trading activity for one trading day. Usernames or passwords, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, payment information, addresses, bank account information or any other personally identifiable information was not included...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS