Firefighters Threaten To Sue Gov't Over Pension Inaction

By Joel Poultney (April 5, 2022, 6:59 PM BST) -- A trade union for firefighters is threatening to sue the British government again after it failed to act quickly enough to address a court ruling that its reforms to public pensions discriminated against some workers based on their age. The Fire Brigades Union threatened the government with more legal action in a letter on Monday. It said the government has not addressed a Court of Appeal ruling from 2018 that declared 2015 reforms to public sector pensions discriminated against workers based on age. The Local Government Association also co-wrote the letter on behalf of Fire and Rescue Authorities. The joint letter...

