Prison Union Fights Dismissal Bid In Vaccine Mandate Case

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 5, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A federal prison workers union claiming that President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees violated workers' rights told a Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday their case belongs in district court and should not be tossed for lack of jurisdiction. The union's attorney, Bruce Castor Jr., who defended former President Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial, urged U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III not to dismiss the employees' case over the mandate, which requires they report their vaccination status and religious or moral objections to their employer — an action they say violates their constitutional rights. At times, Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS