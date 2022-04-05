Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Prison Union Fights Dismissal Bid In Vaccine Mandate Case

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 5, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A federal prison workers union claiming that President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees violated workers' rights told a Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday their case belongs in district court and should not be tossed for lack of jurisdiction.

The union's attorney, Bruce Castor Jr., who defended former President Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial, urged U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III not to dismiss the employees' case over the mandate, which requires they report their vaccination status and religious or moral objections to their employer — an action they say violates their constitutional rights.

At times, Judge...

