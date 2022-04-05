Tennis Ace's Missing Trophies Fair Game, Prosecutors Say

By Christopher Crosby (April 5, 2022, 2:07 PM BST) -- Prosecutors urged a jury on Tuesday to shelve doubts about the fairness of forcing tennis champion Boris Becker to sell his trophies to settle debts as they consider whether to convict him for hiding assets during his bankruptcy proceedings. Jurors have been told to "put to one side" any misgivings about seeing the former tennis star part with trophies from his glittering career. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Prosecutor Rebecca Chalkley told jurors at Southwark Crown Court during closing arguments that they must "put to one side" any misgivings about seeing the former tennis great part with trophies from his...

