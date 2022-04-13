Veteran Arbitration Lawyer Ing Loong Yang Joins Akin Gump

By Caleb Symons (April 13, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Ing Loong Yang, a preeminent arbitration attorney in Hong Kong, has joined Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP as a partner in the BigLaw firm's international disputes and investigations practice, according to the company. Yang, who was previously a partner at Latham & Watkins, has worked extensively in arbitration and commercial litigation in Asia, specializing in cross-border disputes involving parties in China, Singapore and Hong Kong, Akin Gump said in a news release earlier this month. Those cases have covered a broad range of "complex, sensitive matters," the firm said, including shareholder and joint venture disputes, technology and other licensing...

