Digital Bank, Founder Fight Over Control Of Bitcoin Accounts

By Joanne Faulkner (April 5, 2022, 6:58 PM BST) -- A Bulgarian cryptocurrency bank asked a judge on Tuesday to hand it access to bitcoin held with crypto exchange BitMEX, claiming its co-founder relinquished the accounts by breaching a settlement agreement. Nexo Capital Inc., which is part of the Nexo group of crypto-banking companies, says it is entitled to cryptocurrency held in accounts opened and controlled by Georgi Shulev, who left the company in 2019. Nexo says Shulev agreed to waive access to the "corporate accounts" after agreeing to accept £1 million ($1.3 million) in compensation in July. Shulev used his email address to open the accounts with BitMEX, which has faced...

