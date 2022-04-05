Showtime Beamed Up Into TM Suit Over UFO Docuseries

By Jasmin Jackson (April 5, 2022, 1:15 PM EDT) -- UFO Magazine has hit Showtime Network with a trademark suit in Wyoming federal court over a four-part docuseries centered on extraterrestrial phenomena, contending the show's title infringes its registered mark for television and motion pictures. UFO Magazine Inc. argued in a complaint filed Monday that Showtime Network Inc. poached its trademark on the term "UFO" — which stands for unidentified flying object — for the title of the network's series that deep-dives into the alleged existence of aliens. According to the filing, Showtime ignored two December 2021 infringement notices that detailed the magazine's stake on the abbreviated term. "Despite having actual...

