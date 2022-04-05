Germany Shuts $1B Darknet Platform For Money Laundering

By Ronan Barnard (April 5, 2022, 5:18 PM BST) -- German authorities said on Tuesday they have shut down servers based in the country of a Russian-language darknet website that acted as a platform for money laundering and illegal drug sales with annual turnover of more than $1 billion. German federal police helped by U.S. law enforcement agencies seized Bitcoin cryptocurrency worth approximately €23 million ($25 million) while closing down the server infrastructure for what it called the world's largest illegal darknet marketplace, known as Hydra Market. Hydra Market was accessible through the widely-used Tor Network, a widely-used darknet platform, which is designed to obscure the user's location and identity through...

