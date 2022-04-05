US-German Crackdown Shutters, Sanctions $1B Darknet Hub

By Ronan Barnard and Alex Lawson (April 5, 2022, 5:18 PM BST) -- A Russia-based illicit internet marketplace was placed on a U.S. sanctions blacklist and had its German servers shut down Tuesday as part of an international push to clamp down on cybercrime funded by virtual currency. Working in concert with U.S. law enforcement, German authorities pulled the plug on domestic servers for the marketplace, known as Hydra Market, a so-called darknet website that officials say acted as a platform for money laundering and illegal drug sales with annual turnover of more than $1 billion. As part of the operation, German federal police seized Bitcoin cryptocurrency worth approximately €23 million ($25 million) while...

