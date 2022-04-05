CIT Finds Commerce Overlooked Info Amid Wind Tower Probe

By Grace Dixon (April 5, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to revisit levies it placed on Vietnamese wind towers, finding that the agency overlooked some concerns raised by a domestic trade group when setting countervailing duties at 2.84%. CIT Judge Timothy M. Reif in a March ruling unsealed Monday partially remanded Commerce's final determination leveling duties on utility scale wind towers exported by sole mandatory respondent CS Wind Vietnam Co. Ltd. and all other Vietnamese producers, along with the Wind Tower Trade Coalition's appeal. Though Commerce did not flat-out err when it used a Korean parent company's sales data...

