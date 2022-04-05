Conn. Judge Finds Virus Exclusion Bars Coverage For Cos.

By Ben Zigterman (April 5, 2022, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Instead of pausing a COVID-19 coverage suit from a group of restaurants and a clothing store, a Connecticut state judge granted a Hartford insurance unit's bid for summary judgment based on the virus exclusion in its policy. The Wood 'N Tap restaurants and other businesses had asked Judge Cesar A. Noble last month to put a hold on their suit against Twin City Fire Insurance Co. while a similar case from a shoe company is considered by the state's Supreme Court. Instead, Judge Noble said Monday in a four-page decision granting Twin City's motion for summary judgment that Wood 'N Tap's...

