Survey Says New ESG Risks Add To Pressures On Law Depts.

By Sue Reisinger (April 7, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- In a new survey, the majority of corporate legal departments say they are facing rising challenges over environmental, social and governance, or ESG, issues, but they are without clear guidance from regulators and lack the expertise, resources and support from the C-suite to handle the risks. As the range of ESG risks expands, a whopping 99% of general counsel respondents said they expect a sharp increase in volumes of work, according to a study released today by EY Law and the Harvard Law School Center on the Legal Profession. Some 94% of those general counsel said they also worry about how...

