Ex-Zuora Exec Sues For Legal Fees After Company Sues Him

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 5, 2022, 1:50 PM EDT) -- A former executive of cloud-based subscription company Zuora Inc. has sued the company in Delaware's Court of Chancery for attorney fees to defend himself against a lawsuit that it filed against him in California alleging that he stole confidential company information and used it to create a competitor. Zuora's bylaws obligate the Redwood City, California-based company to indemnify him and advance all his expenses incurred for his work as an officer of the company, Jagan Reddy Balasundaram, senior vice president of Zuora from May 2017 until the end of January 2020, argued in his complaint filed late Monday. "Zuora has wrongfully...

