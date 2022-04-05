US Cos. Rebound From Dip In European Patent Applications

By Jasmin Jackson (April 5, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The European Patent Office announced Tuesday that U.S. companies, including Raytheon and Qualcomm, had filed a record-breaking number of patent applications in 2021, making up for lost time after a dip in filings at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The EPO said in its annual report that the office received nearly 190,000 patent applications last year, highlighting that U.S. companies were behind almost 50,000 of the filings. The European office had discovered a drop in applications by U.S. entities and inventors at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in its latest report, it said an increase in applications had reversed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS