Ill. Legal Funding Bill Sparks Concern Over Settlement Strain

By Lauraann Wood (April 7, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Illinois lawmakers on Wednesday sent legislation regulating the state's largely unchecked consumer legal funding market to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk, despite concerns from bill opponents that it could add an invisible party to settlement negotiations and harm lawsuit resolutions more than it would help facilitate them. If signed by the governor, S.B. 1099 would immediately establish the Consumer Legal Funding Act and set official boundaries within which lenders can do business with consumers who are looking to make ends meet while they're pursuing a claim in court. Its supporters say the bill helps cash-strapped consumers stay afloat while they pursue litigation,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS