UK Ruling Is A Win For Fraud Victims At Banks' Expense

By Kate Gee, Paul Brehony and Simon Fawell (April 6, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- In a recent decision, the U.K. Court of Appeal has overturned a decision from early 2021 that put the brakes on expansion of the Quincecare duty. In Fiona Lorraine Philipp v. Barclays Bank UK PLC, the High Court held that the Quincecare duty is restricted to circumstances where payment instructions are given fraudulently by an authorized signatory of a bank's corporate customer — i.e. the authorized signatory is party to the fraud). The duty, the court said, did not extend to authorized push payments, where the payment instructions are given honestly, but the customer has been tricked by a third-party fraudster....

