NHTSA Probes LG Over Batteries Linked To Car Fires

By Emily Field (April 5, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating electric vehicle batteries made by LG Energy Solution that have been linked to fire risks and recalls by several automakers in the past two years, such as Volkswagen and General Motors, according to documents posted Tuesday. The impetus behind the probe is to inform other auto manufacturers about the defect and make sure any needed recalls are carried out, according to the equipment query notice. The inquiry over the high-voltage batteries covers more than 138,000 vehicles, NHTSA said in the document dated April 1. The document summarizes communications between NHTSA and five different...

