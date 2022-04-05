DOI Cheers Virginia Tribe's Recovery Of Ancestral Land

By Joyce Hanson (April 5, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The Rappahannock Tribe's reacquisition of 465 acres of ancestral homeland at Fones Cliffs in Virginia has drawn kudos from U.S. Department of the Interior officials, who say the history-making conservation of the sacred site is highlighted by co-stewardship of the land by the DOI and the tribe. Fones Cliffs is the site where the Rappahannock Tribe first encountered English settlers and defended their homeland against Captain John Smith during his explorations in 1608, the department said Friday, noting that the site today is a globally significant "Important Bird Area" for migratory birds and a national wildlife refuge hosting one of the...

